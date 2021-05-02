TENA One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,162.00 (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last seven days, TENA has traded 214.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TENA has a total market cap of $14.89 million and approximately $2,162.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENA coin can now be bought for about $5.01 or 0.00008814 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00069646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00019384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00071916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.76 or 0.00846440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00096876 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.45 or 0.08749355 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00047347 BTC.

TENA Profile

TENA is a coin. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,535 coins. The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol . The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

TENA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

