Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TENB has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Tenable from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.29.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.87 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.39. Tenable has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 131,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $5,914,105.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,272,766.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,497,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,148 shares of company stock valued at $12,897,415. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

