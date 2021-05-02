Tendies Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Tendies coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tendies has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $10,288.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tendies has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00068685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00070166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $493.12 or 0.00848237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00096533 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,228.40 or 0.08993543 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00048683 BTC.

Tendies Profile

Tendies (TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,910,593 coins and its circulating supply is 7,510,593 coins. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

