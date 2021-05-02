Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stake Decreased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 22.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,116,179.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,826.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,613 shares of company stock worth $21,656,282 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

TER stock opened at $125.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TER. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

