Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TER. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.56.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $125.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.12 and a 200-day moving average of $122.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,188,018.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $7,167,881.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,613 shares of company stock worth $21,656,282 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

