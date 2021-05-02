TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target Raised to $98.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. CIBC upgraded shares of TFI International from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. TFI International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.29.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of TFII stock opened at $87.65 on Thursday. TFI International has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $88.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.83.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.2324 dividend. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.