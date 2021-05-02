TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of TFI International to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. CIBC upgraded shares of TFI International to an outperformer rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $87.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.83. TFI International has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $88.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that TFI International will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

