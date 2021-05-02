TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$120.00 at Scotiabank

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian lifted their target price on TFI International from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$104.63.

TSE:TFII opened at C$107.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$34.85 and a 12 month high of C$108.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$94.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$78.76.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 22,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.60, for a total transaction of C$2,156,736.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$398,187,766.40.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

