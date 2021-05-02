The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Position Lifted by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. The Allstate makes up about 2.0% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in The Allstate in the first quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate stock opened at $126.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $84.97 and a 12-month high of $128.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

