The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.700-1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of The Bancorp stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $22.21. 536,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,239. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.66. The Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $24.52.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Analysts predict that The Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Bancorp news, Director James J. Mcentee III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Also, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

