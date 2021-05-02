The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives $236.91 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $243.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $234.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a PE ratio of -29.70, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.98 and its 200 day moving average is $214.89. The Boeing has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in The Boeing by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

