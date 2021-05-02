The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Sells $518,692.85 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,321 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $518,692.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,857.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $70.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $72.16. The firm has a market cap of $127.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.75.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,989,000 after buying an additional 142,778 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

