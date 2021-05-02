The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). The Chefs’ Warehouse reported earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Chefs’ Warehouse.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $280.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CHEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 49,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $1,741,924.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,008,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,440,692.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,571 shares of company stock valued at $12,400,085 in the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average is $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.