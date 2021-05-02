The Estée Lauder Companies (EL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $313.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.86. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $158.25 and a 1-year high of $318.34. The firm has a market cap of $113.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EL. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.78.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total transaction of $5,110,749.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,576 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

