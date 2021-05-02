The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck Sells 2,500 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,542,252.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $397,000.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $164.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $125.50 and a 52 week high of $165.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The Hershey’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $220,190,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hershey by 398.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,267,000 after purchasing an additional 321,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Hershey by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,398,000 after purchasing an additional 261,391 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in The Hershey by 363.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 275,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,910,000 after purchasing an additional 215,716 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in The Hershey by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 692,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,533,000 after purchasing an additional 198,861 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.79.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

