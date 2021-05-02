The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck Sells 2,500 Shares

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,542,252.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 29th, Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $397,000.00.
  • On Monday, March 1st, Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $164.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $125.50 and a 52 week high of $165.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The Hershey’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $220,190,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hershey by 398.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,267,000 after purchasing an additional 321,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Hershey by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,398,000 after purchasing an additional 261,391 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in The Hershey by 363.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 275,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,910,000 after purchasing an additional 215,716 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in The Hershey by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 692,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,533,000 after purchasing an additional 198,861 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.79.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for The Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit