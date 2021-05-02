The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Raised to $166.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.03% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.79.

NYSE HSY opened at $164.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.16. The Hershey has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $165.50.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at $28,091,865.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,171 in the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,190,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 398.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,267,000 after acquiring an additional 321,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Hershey by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,398,000 after purchasing an additional 261,391 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in The Hershey by 363.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 275,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,910,000 after purchasing an additional 215,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in The Hershey by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 692,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,533,000 after purchasing an additional 198,861 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

