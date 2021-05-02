The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The Hershey updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.790-6.920 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.79-6.92 EPS.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $164.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $125.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.16. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.79.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

