The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Western Financial Corporation’s 9th Largest Position

Western Financial Corporation boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of Western Financial Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after buying an additional 1,011,984 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,525,000 after buying an additional 540,700 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

HD stock opened at $323.67 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $215.21 and a one year high of $328.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $306.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $348.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

