The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 18.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.3% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $1,060,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

The Home Depot stock opened at $323.67 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.21 and a 12 month high of $328.83. The stock has a market cap of $348.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

