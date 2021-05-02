The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Lifted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,033,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,160 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 1.5% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,146,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 134.1% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 144,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,171,000 after purchasing an additional 82,888 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.2% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 48,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 36,499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,141,000 after buying an additional 13,844 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

HD stock opened at $323.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $348.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.21 and a 12 month high of $328.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.20.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

