The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Holdings Cut by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in The Middleby by 1,413.3% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,301,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,786,000 after buying an additional 1,215,470 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $120,526,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $115,212,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,630,000 after purchasing an additional 127,374 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $15,144,000.

Get The Middleby alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MIDD. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CL King raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The Middleby from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

The Middleby stock opened at $181.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $186.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.83.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The Middleby’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.