The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Short Interest Update

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the March 31st total of 6,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 793,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on MIDD. CL King upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The Middleby from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.56.

Get The Middleby alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in The Middleby in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in The Middleby in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Middleby by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Middleby in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in The Middleby by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,079. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.83. The Middleby has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $186.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.77.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Middleby will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.