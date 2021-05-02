The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Given New $210.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

MIDD has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of The Middleby from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $181.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.83.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 57,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

