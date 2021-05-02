The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Short Interest Up 31.4% in April

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the March 31st total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MOS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

MOS stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,739,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.16. The Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.79.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

