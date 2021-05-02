The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 125.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,123 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up about 0.7% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $15,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,347,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $186.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.98 and a 200-day moving average of $152.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.27 and a 1-year high of $189.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,455 shares of company stock worth $546,810 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

