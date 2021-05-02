The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,646 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.92.

SO stock opened at $66.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.71. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $66.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

