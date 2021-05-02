The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Down 38.4% in April

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the March 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE SWZ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,731. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $9.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWZ. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 55,537 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 14,542 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC boosted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 220,928 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841,183 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,174,322 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 64,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

