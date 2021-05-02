The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will announce earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.86. The Travelers Companies posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,300%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full-year earnings of $11.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $12.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $13.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.66. 952,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $85.10 and a 1-year high of $161.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.33. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $3,397,387.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,194 shares of company stock worth $16,830,409. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Palmer Knight Co boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.7% during the first quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 50,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $931,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

