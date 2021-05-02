The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,002 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.6% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,791,649,000 after buying an additional 392,065 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $186.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $41,743,050.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 839,487 shares of company stock worth $158,444,151. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

