Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,445,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,927,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,921,219.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $1,456,600.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,460,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $1,501,400.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $1,539,800.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,531,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,496,200.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $1,483,200.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $1,480,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $1,469,200.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,509,200.00.

IBKR opened at $71.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.03 and a 200-day moving average of $64.75. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

