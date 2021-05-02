Thomson Reuters (TRI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $92.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $64.47 and a 12 month high of $93.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 88.37%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

