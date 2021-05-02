ThoreCoin (THR) Price Hits $10,967.17 on Top Exchanges

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $950.70 million and approximately $45,925.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ThoreCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $10,967.17 or 0.19373154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00064073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.78 or 0.00282245 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $637.11 or 0.01125434 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.60 or 0.00748281 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00026176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,596.66 or 0.99976181 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

ThoreCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

