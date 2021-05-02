Tidex Token (TDX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,441.00

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Tidex Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000460 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tidex Token has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $2,441.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tidex Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00064880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.76 or 0.00280318 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $641.42 or 0.01104723 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.40 or 0.00727502 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00025455 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,095.94 or 1.00058809 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tidex Token Coin Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tidex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.