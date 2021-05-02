Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) Trading Down 1.3%

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.58. 574,485 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 8,761,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical dermatology company, focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

