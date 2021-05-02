TitanSwap (TITAN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $495,676.00

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. TitanSwap has a market cap of $123.04 million and approximately $495,676.00 worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One TitanSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.30 or 0.00004045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00070132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00019503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00072502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $484.18 or 0.00850126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00097201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00047998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,894.57 or 0.08593986 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

