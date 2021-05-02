Tixl (TXL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $716,389.00

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, Tixl has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. One Tixl coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000644 BTC on exchanges. Tixl has a total market capitalization of $20.02 million and $716,389.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tixl Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency . The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Tixl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tixl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tixl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

