Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock Position Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,070 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Toll Brothers worth $9,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,968,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,478,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,453,000 after buying an additional 1,166,321 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 329.4% in the fourth quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 521,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after buying an additional 400,268 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1,190.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 295,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,847,000 after buying an additional 272,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 355,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 166,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TOL. Citigroup increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

NYSE:TOL opened at $62.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $603,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,922,201.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $106,660.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 874,178 shares of company stock worth $48,157,316. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.