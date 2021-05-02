Torex Gold Resources’ (TXG) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$26.50 price objective on the stock.

TXG has been the topic of several other research reports. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

TXG opened at C$14.88 on Thursday. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$14.81 and a 12-month high of C$25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 9.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.97.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$327.93 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.6699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$35,375.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$357,820.89. Also, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$42,230.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$204,227.96.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

