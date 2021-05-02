Toromont Industries (TIH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.51 per share for the quarter.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$992.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$984.00 million.

TSE:TIH opened at C$98.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$61.09 and a 12-month high of C$100.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$95.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$90.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Several research firms recently commented on TIH. Raymond James lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$91.50 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Toromont Industries to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Toromont Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Toromont Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$100.50.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total value of C$298,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at C$93,250. Insiders sold a total of 7,700 shares of company stock worth $717,485 in the last ninety days.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

