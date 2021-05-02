TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 7.74%.

Shares of TOWN opened at $30.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.17. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?

Earnings History for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit