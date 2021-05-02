TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 7.74%.

Shares of TOWN opened at $30.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.17. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

