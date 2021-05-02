TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,274,149,000 after acquiring an additional 34,842 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,638,000 after acquiring an additional 157,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $280,511,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 300,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,229,000 after buying an additional 55,773 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,235,000 after buying an additional 19,921 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TDG opened at $613.74 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.51 and a 12 month high of $633.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $604.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $580.54. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.29.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.79, for a total value of $7,127,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,143,618 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

