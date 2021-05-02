Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TBIO. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $23.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 0.96. Translate Bio has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $34.64.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 70.38%. The firm had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Translate Bio will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBIO. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Translate Bio by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Translate Bio by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit