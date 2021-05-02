Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TBIO. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $23.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 0.96. Translate Bio has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $34.64.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 70.38%. The firm had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Translate Bio will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBIO. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Translate Bio by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Translate Bio by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

