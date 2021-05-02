Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CFO Acquires $170,000.00 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CFO Mark Hair acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI opened at $31.36 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $34.47.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

