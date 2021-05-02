Tri Star Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 44.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,089 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.5% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Apple by 284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,724,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030,352 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Apple by 327.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 182,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,130,000 after buying an additional 139,789 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3,667.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 282,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,713,000 after acquiring an additional 274,974 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 288.1% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,902,000 after purchasing an additional 101,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.82.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

