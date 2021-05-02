Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) Achieves Market Cap of $11.49 Million

Trias Token (new) (CURRENCY:TRIAS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last week, Trias Token (new) has traded up 137.5% against the dollar. One Trias Token (new) coin can now be bought for about $7.18 or 0.00012413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias Token (new) has a market capitalization of $11.49 million and $14.26 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00069299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00069204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $505.54 or 0.00873519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,483.14 or 0.09474197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00097172 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00048337 BTC.

About Trias Token (new)

TRIAS is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Token (new) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias Token (new) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias Token (new) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trias Token (new) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

