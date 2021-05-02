TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-$0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $205-$223 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.58 million.TriMas also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.500-0.570 EPS.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $31.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 0.80. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joshua A. Sherbin sold 20,110 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $659,406.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $34,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,620. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

