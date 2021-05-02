Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $114,777.00

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Trinity Network Credit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trinity Network Credit has a market capitalization of $793,223.12 and $114,777.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00070104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00071368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $480.75 or 0.00848898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00096708 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,989.52 or 0.08810444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00047078 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Coin Profile

Trinity Network Credit (TNC) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech . Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

