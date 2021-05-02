TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.75 Million

Analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will announce sales of $124.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $113.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $161.85 million. TripAdvisor reported sales of $278.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year sales of $855.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $803.80 million to $938.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TripAdvisor.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.12 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TripAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 29.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,899 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 55,880 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRIP stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $47.13. 3,492,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,900,849. TripAdvisor has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.69.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TripAdvisor (TRIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.