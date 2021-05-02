TriumphX Market Cap Reaches $1.94 Million (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 70.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One TriumphX coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges. TriumphX has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $268,933.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TriumphX has traded up 332.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TriumphX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00070483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00072396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $488.79 or 0.00862185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00097458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00047613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,905.87 or 0.08653613 BTC.

TriumphX Coin Profile

TriumphX (TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 coins. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

Buying and Selling TriumphX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TriumphX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TriumphX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.