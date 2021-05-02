Truist Raises Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $400.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price lifted by Truist from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $368.87.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $325.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a twelve month low of $198.76 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $139,668.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after buying an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

